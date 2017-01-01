Welcome to Organs of Vision and Speech Magazine!

We are now accepting submissions for the Fall 2017 issue!





We are a magazine that believes your work should be judged on its content and quality as an individual piece, see you have let it go in the world.

Would you like to become part of the OVS Staff? Click here for details.

Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.” ~Leonardo da Vinci

“Ink runs from the corners of my mouth

There is no happiness like mine.

I have been eating poetry.”

~Mark Strand, “Eating Poetry,” Reasons for Moving, 1968

Check out our review on NewPages.com!

ISSN:1949-8225 (online) ISSN: 1949-8217 (print)

Works are copyright 2016© of the respective artists